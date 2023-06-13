Secret (SIE) One Day Volume Hits $6,244.91

Secret (SIE) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $6,244.91 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00104961 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018522 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00297714 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,552.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

