Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 on July 14th

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Securities Trust of Scotland’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STS stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.09. The company has a market cap of £213.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,438.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($3.03).

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

