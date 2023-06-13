Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Selecta Biosciences from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 3,967.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 841,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 820,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $3,232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

