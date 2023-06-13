Senti Biosciences (SNTI) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Senti Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million -$58.21 million -0.50 Senti Biosciences Competitors $707.04 million $88.28 million -2.40

Senti Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senti Biosciences. Senti Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Senti Biosciences Competitors 1085 4119 11083 177 2.63

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Senti Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Senti Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 336.89%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.25%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -1,457.24% -48.76% -35.49% Senti Biosciences Competitors -4,152.93% -143.60% -42.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Senti Biosciences competitors beat Senti Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

