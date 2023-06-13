SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SHF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHFSW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,851. SHF has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About SHF
