SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SHF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHFSW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,851. SHF has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

