Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shineco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shineco by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shineco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shineco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shineco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shineco Trading Down 5.3 %

Shineco stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,331. Shineco has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

About Shineco

Shineco ( NASDAQ:SISI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 755.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

