Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Grows By 111.7%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the May 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 302.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 285,081 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 168.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 156,624 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

CIK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 185,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,523. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

