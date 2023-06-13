Short Interest in Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Declines By 91.2%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Trading Up 27.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CMOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 120,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,103. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

