Short Interest in Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Declines By 91.2%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Trading Up 27.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CMOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 120,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,103. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
