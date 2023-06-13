Short Interest in Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Drops By 48.9%

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 418,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($57.56) to GBX 4,000 ($50.05) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,000.00.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCHPF remained flat at $45.25 during trading on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $45.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.