Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 64.5%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

Shares of DPSGY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. 45,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,875. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.3989 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

