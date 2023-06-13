Short Interest in First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Drops By 97.7%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FNRN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.42.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

