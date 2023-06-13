Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Declines By 85.9%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the May 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 89,181 shares during the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,900,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,069,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. 47,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,798. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $35.01.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

