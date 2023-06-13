Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Declines By 90.4%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the May 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 312,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 290,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 172,963 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 138,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 111,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FID traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,560. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.