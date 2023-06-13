Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP) Expands By 85.2%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Franchise Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FRGAP remained flat at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,503. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.01. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

