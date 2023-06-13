Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Increases By 275.6%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 275.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 74,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,389. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.15.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
