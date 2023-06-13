Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW) Decreases By 63.1%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the May 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAAW traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 46,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,087. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAAW. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

