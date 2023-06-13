Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Rises By 107.7%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTIBP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. 11,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

