Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Grows By 238.9%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 238.9% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.2 %
HESAY traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $213.97. 14,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,704. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.31.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
