Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Grows By 238.9%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 238.9% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.2 %

HESAY traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $213.97. 14,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,704. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.31.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.