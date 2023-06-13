Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Increases By 156.9%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 156.9% from the May 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IMBBY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 171,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 7.51%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

