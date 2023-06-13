Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Declines By 98.9%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IVFH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,205. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce and direct-to-chef platforms. It distributes specialty food and food related products through national partnership based and regionally based foodservice related channels. Its products include seafood, meat and game, produce, poultry, mushrooms, and cheese.

