Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Declines By 94.7%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IHIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 27,148.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

