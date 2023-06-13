Short Interest in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW) Increases By 357.1%

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 767.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 190,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 168,773 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 803,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

JGGCW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.46.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.