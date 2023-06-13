Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Increases By 166.7%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $76.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

About Kingspan Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.1671 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

