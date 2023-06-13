Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Increases By 166.7%

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $76.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.1671 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

About Kingspan Group

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.