Short Interest in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Declines By 54.3%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.
Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance
MMP stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,684. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.91.
Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,825,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.