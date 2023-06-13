Short Interest in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Declines By 50.2%

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the May 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of MAIA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 38,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,626. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Stan Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,446.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 41,613 shares of company stock valued at $123,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

