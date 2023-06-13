Short Interest in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Declines By 50.2%

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the May 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of MAIA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 38,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,626. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.
MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at MAIA Biotechnology
In other news, Director Stan Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,446.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 41,613 shares of company stock valued at $123,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.
About MAIA Biotechnology
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.