Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Increases By 422.9%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 422.9% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 322,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,608. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

