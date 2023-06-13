Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expands By 677.8%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 630,000 shares, an increase of 677.8% from the May 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Microbot Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Microbot Medical by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 737,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, a disposable robotic system for use in endovascular interventional procedures, such as cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular; NovaCross, an intraluminal revascularization device; ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot that cam crawl in various natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, the digestive tract and the respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc.; TipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device for tubular anatomies; and One & Done platform.

