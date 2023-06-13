Short Interest in Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Declines By 53.2%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,300 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the May 15th total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,113.3 days.
Minor International Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MNRIF remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Minor International Public has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $0.92.
About Minor International Public
