Short Interest in Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Declines By 53.2%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,300 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the May 15th total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,113.3 days.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNRIF remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Minor International Public has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 2,389 restaurant outlets in 23 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

