Short Interest in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Increases By 175.0%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MSHXF remained flat at C$25.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1 year low of C$22.31 and a 1 year high of C$27.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.33.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
