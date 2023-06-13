Short Interest in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Increases By 175.0%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSHXF remained flat at C$25.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1 year low of C$22.31 and a 1 year high of C$27.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.33.

Get Mitsubishi Shokuhin alerts:

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.