Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Rises By 450.0%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

NYSE CAF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,915. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 142,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 178.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,561,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after purchasing an additional 524,982 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

