Short Interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Declines By 47.5%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 347,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ NAMS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 113,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,969. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $101,823,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $43,600,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $21,800,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $10,900,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The company's lead product candidate is obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein inhibitor that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events.

