Short Interest in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR) Declines By 56.5%

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nova Vision Acquisition Trading Down 34.8 %

Shares of NOVVR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,560. Nova Vision Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Get Nova Vision Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova Vision Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVVR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 597,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 628,761 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.