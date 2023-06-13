Short Interest in NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Increases By 750.0%

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

NSK Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NPSKY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. NSK has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

NSK Company Profile

NSK ( OTCMKTS:NPSKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. NSK had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.62%.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

