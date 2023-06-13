Short Interest in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIW) Increases By 181.8%

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUBIW remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,065. Nubia Brand International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nubia Brand International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nubia Brand International by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000.

