Short Interest in Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Rises By 588.4%

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, an increase of 588.4% from the May 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Reflex Advanced Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RFLXF traded up 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.28. 147,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,171. Reflex Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of 0.15 and a 12-month high of 0.77.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reflex Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reflex Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.