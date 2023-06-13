Short Interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Expands By 117.2%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the May 15th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 206,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,836. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $267.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.24. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,188,713 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

