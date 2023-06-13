Short Interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Expands By 117.2%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the May 15th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 206,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,836. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $267.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.24. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Niall O’donnell bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,188,713 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

