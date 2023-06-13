Short Interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Expands By 117.2%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the May 15th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 206,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,836. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $267.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.24. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $11.30.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.