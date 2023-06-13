Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Decreases By 56.0%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at SelectQuote

In related news, Director Raymond F. Weldon purchased 100,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,568 shares in the company, valued at $195,081.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond F. Weldon purchased 100,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,568 shares in the company, valued at $195,081.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Clay Grant purchased 200,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,108.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SelectQuote by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SelectQuote by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SelectQuote by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 666,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

