Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Decreases By 56.0%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at SelectQuote

In related news, Director Raymond F. Weldon purchased 100,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,568 shares in the company, valued at $195,081.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond F. Weldon purchased 100,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,568 shares in the company, valued at $195,081.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Clay Grant purchased 200,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,108.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

SelectQuote Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SelectQuote by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SelectQuote by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SelectQuote by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 666,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

About SelectQuote

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

See Also

