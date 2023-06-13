Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Decreases By 56.4%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $1.97 on Tuesday. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

