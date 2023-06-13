Short Interest in Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF) Drops By 82.0%

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sierra Rutile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SRRHF remained flat at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16. Sierra Rutile has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRRHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sierra Rutile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sierra Rutile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

