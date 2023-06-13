Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Decreases By 83.6%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ULTHF remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 32,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,634. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

