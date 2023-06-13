Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Decreases By 83.6%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
United Lithium Price Performance
Shares of ULTHF remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 32,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,634. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
About United Lithium
