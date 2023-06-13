Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Rises By 204.2%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UEVM opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1052 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.