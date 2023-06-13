Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Rises By 204.2%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ UEVM opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1052 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
