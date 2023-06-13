Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Expands By 114.3%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. 48,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.82%.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

