Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 71,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,004. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.