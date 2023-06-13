Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 71,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,004. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

