Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys Shares of 1,979 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,334,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037,566. The company has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

