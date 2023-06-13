SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SILVERspac stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) by 1,349.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLVRU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088. SILVERspac has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.