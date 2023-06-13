Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of CREG opened at $2.00 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

