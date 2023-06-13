Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 441.9% from the May 15th total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SONN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 3,689,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,303. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186,112.34% and a negative net margin of 13,407.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pankaj Mohan bought 371,600 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $81,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,732.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 419,855 shares of company stock valued at $98,432 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

