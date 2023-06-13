Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on June 30th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 3,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,660. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,241.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,215 shares of company stock valued at $83,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Source Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the third quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

