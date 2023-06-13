Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0282 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $591.16 million and approximately $450.27 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02815183 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,586.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

