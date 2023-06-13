Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Up to $70.53

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.53, but opened at $73.16. Southern Copper shares last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 69,697 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Southern Copper Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

